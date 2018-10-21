Ethiopia: Exiled Olympic runner Feyisa Lilesa returns home

An Ethiopian marathon runner who made global headlines with an anti-government gesture at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics finish line has returned from exile.

Feyisa Lilesa's return on Sunday came several months after Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy took office in the East African nation and announced sweeping political reforms.

The runner held his arms over his head, wrists crossed, as he finished second in the 2016 Olympics in solidarity with protesters in his home region, Oromia.

He sought asylum in the United States, saying he feared he would be imprisoned or killed if he returned home.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu received Feyisa at Addis Ababa's airport, where relatives - clad in traditional attire from the Oromia region - and fans had also gathered.

Feyisa said the new government is "a result of the struggle by the people" and he hopes it will address concerns after years of repression.

"I knew this day was coming because I know the blood spilled by all these people was not going be in vain," the medal-winning runner told the Reuters news agency upon arrival.

'Loved by my people'

The unrest in Ethiopia was originally triggered by protests over a government development plan for Addis Ababa, which critics said would lead to expropriation of farmland in the surrounding Oromia region.

Hundreds were subsequently killed by security forces as the demonstrations evolved into rallies against perceived political and economic marginalisation of ethnic Oromos.

In April, the EPRDF coalition which has ruled the country since 1991, elected Abiy - a 42-year old ethnic Oromo - as prime minister.

"I knew the dictatorship would eventually fall down," Feyisa said. "I was expecting this day, but I did not know if it would be today or tomorrow, but it has been clear in my mind that I would go back to my father's land alive."

As well as making peace with neighbour Eritrea, Abiy has pursued a reconciliation strategy, extending an olive branch to dissidents and rebel groups, although the changes have not stopped bouts of ethnically charged violence.

After Rio, 28-year old Feyisa competed in a number of marathons, winning some. He told reporters he planned to focus on training for his sport.

"I can still bring good results for my country in my field," he said. "I was loved by my people because I am a sportsman not because I am a politician. I only brought their suffering to global attention by using my profession."