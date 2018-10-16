Democrats say Khashoggi 'rogue killers' theory 'defies reality'

On Capitol Hill, Democrats and former intelligence officials are angry about Donald Trump's support of Saudi Arabia's theory that 'rogue killers' could be behind the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

    Earlier on Monday, President Trump suggested that he believed "rogue killers" may be responsible for the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a theory often advanced in the Saudi media.

    On Capitol Hill, Senate Democrats and former intelligence officials hit back at President Trump's support of the "rogue killers" theory, calling his remarks "insulting" and comparing him to a "PR agent" for Saudi Arabia.

    The White House notwithstanding, in Washington, there appeared to be increasing criticism and concern about the behaviour of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and an unwillingness to "cover up" for Khashoggi's murder.

    Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

