UN says Damascus is blocking efforts to end civil war

Leaders from Turkey, Russia, France and Germany are meeting in Istanbul to discuss the conflict in Syria.

The United Nations has said that Damascus is blocking efforts to draft a new constitution which is key to ending the country's civil war.

Outgoing UN envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura has been hopeful that high-level meetings will lead to a solution, but Bashar al-Assad's government has repeatedly objected to the names de Mistura included on the list and has now challenged his authority to make the list at all.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports.