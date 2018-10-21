US Congress condemns Saudi report on Khashoggi murder

Fewer than 24 hours after calling the Saudi report on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "credible", the US president has walked back that statement, saying that there had been "deception" and "lies".

US congressional leadership was even more aggressive, calling for sanctions and an end to arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

However, President Donald Trump continues to praise Saudi Arabia as an ally and is reluctant to act on the angry calls coming from Congress.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanaa reports from Washington, DC.