US Congress condemns Saudi report on Khashoggi murder

Bipartisan support is emerging on Capitol Hill to take punitive action against Saudi Arabia and MBS, but US President Donald Trump still seems opposed.

    Fewer than 24 hours after calling the Saudi report on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi "credible", the US president has walked back that statement, saying that there had been "deception" and "lies".

    US congressional leadership was even more aggressive, calling for sanctions and an end to arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

    However, President Donald Trump continues to praise Saudi Arabia as an ally and is reluctant to act on the angry calls coming from Congress.

    Al Jazeera's Mike Hanaa reports from Washington, DC.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The Coming War on China

    The Coming War on China

    Journalist John Pilger on how the world's greatest military power, the US, may well be on the road to war with China.