China's Urumqi takes aim at 'extremist' religious practices

Communist Party leaders in Urumqi led cadres to swear an oath to 'fight a decisive battle against pan-halalisation'.

    Government officials and party members are ordered to firmly believe in Marxism-Leninism, not religion [Nir Elias/Reuters]
    The capital of China's Xinjiang region, home to the mostly Muslim Uighur minority, has launched a campaign against halal products to stop Islam penetrating secular life and increasing "extremism".

    Communist Party leaders in Urumqi led cadres to swear an oath to "fight a decisive battle against 'pan-halalisation'" in a meeting on Monday, according to a notice posted on the city's official WeChat account.

    Everyday halal products, such as food and toothpaste, must be produced according to Islamic law.

    China has been subject to heavy criticism from rights groups and foreign governments amid reports of a punitive crackdown that has seen the detention of as many as one million mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang.

    Beijing has denied it is systematically violating the rights of Xinjiang's Muslims, saying it is only cracking down on extremism and "splittism" in the region.
    WATCH: One million Uighur Muslim children detained by Chinese government (2:42)

    Anti-Halal

    The official Global Times said on Wednesday the "demand that things be halal which cannot really be halal" was heightening hostility towards religion and allowing Islam to penetrate secular life.

    As part of the anti-halal campaign, Ilshat Osman, Urumqi's ethnically Uighur head prosecutor, penned an essay titled: "Friend, you do not need to find a halal restaurant especially for me."

    According to the WeChat post, government employees should not have any diet problems and work canteens would be changed so officials could try all kinds of cuisine.

    The Urumqi Communist Party leaders also said they would require government officials and party members to firmly believe in Marxism-Leninism, and not religion, and to speak standard Mandarin Chinese in public.

    Chinese citizens are theoretically free to practise any religion, but they have been subject to increasing levels of surveillance as the government tries to bring religious worship under stricter state control.

    The Communist Party in August issued a revised set of regulations governing its members' behaviour, threatening punishments or expulsion for anyone who clung to religious beliefs.

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

