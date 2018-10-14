Cameroon displaced speak of death, displacement, trauma

Conflict in Western Cameroon has forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes.

English speakers in the region are demanding independence from a Francophone-dominated government. The government has rejected demands for independence, but has said it is open to talks.

Meanwhile, both sides of the conflict have been accused of human rights violations and those who have sought refuge inside the country want to return home, but are haunted by the horrors they have witnessed.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan met one of the displaced families in Douala.