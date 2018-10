More than 100,000 refugees who fled violence in Nigeria have sought refuge in northern Cameroon.

But with the host country also battling against the armed group Boko Haram, the UN says that the government is now sending some of the refugees back, even if the same violence they fled still exists.

Cameroon's government insists that returns are voluntary and only when conditions are safe.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Cameroon’s northern region.