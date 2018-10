Brazilians will head to polls on Sunday to choose between two radically different leaders in the second round of voting.

Fernando Haddad from the Workers' Party is the country's left-wing candidate.

But his right-wing rival Jair Bolsonaro holds a lead in most polls and is expected to win.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler has more from Sao Paulo on what's behind Bolsonaro's political popularity.