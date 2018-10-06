Brazil election: Is Haddad the former president’s puppet?

Fernando Haddad has little time to convince the undecided that he is not the puppet of the imprisoned former president whom he replaced on the ballot.

    Voters in Latin America's largest democracy will be heading to the polls on Sunday.

    It's one of the most divisive elections in Brazil since the end of the military dictatorship more than three decades ago. Fernando Haddad is a leftist candidate from the Workers' Party who's facing an uphill battle.

    He was a last minute replacement for the disqualified and imprisoned former President "Lula" da Silva and now, he must balance capitalising on Lula's popularity while convincing voters that he is his own man.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports.

