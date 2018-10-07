Bosnians vote for leaders in divisive, 'chaotic' election

As polls have opened, nearly 3.5 million Bosnians are expected to vote in elections that are being seen as a test of the country's unity.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina government has a highly complex structure, divided along ethnic lines that mirror the fragmented population and a dizzying array of candidates are vying for positions.

Election monitors in Sarajevo have described the situation as chaotic and seven out of 10 registered voters are sceptical that the elections will be free or fair.

Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Sarajevo.