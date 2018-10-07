Bosnians vote for leaders in divisive, 'chaotic' election

Bosnians head to the polls Sunday to elect the leaders who will steer the nation shackled by ethnic divisions that drove its brutal war more than two decades ago.

by

    As polls have opened, nearly 3.5 million Bosnians are expected to vote in elections that are being seen as a test of the country's unity.

    The Bosnia and Herzegovina government has a highly complex structure, divided along ethnic lines that mirror the fragmented population and a dizzying array of candidates are vying for positions.

    Election monitors in Sarajevo have described the situation as chaotic and seven out of 10 registered voters are sceptical that the elections will be free or fair.

    Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Sarajevo.

