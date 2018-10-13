Bleak job prospects for youth in occupied Palestine

The unemployment rate for those with a post high-school degree is 55 percent and even worse for women at 72 percent.

by

    Palestinian college graduates in the occupied Palestinian territories are confronting a reality that flies in the face of conventional wisdom.

    Their chances of finding a job are markedly worse than their peers who have not completed higher education and it is causing frustration for a generation of well-educated Palestinians.

    The Palestinian minister of education worries that, with the Israeli occupation limiting opportunities, young Palestinians are not being guided towards what jobs, mostly vocational, are available.

    Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from the occupied West Bank.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.