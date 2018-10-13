Bleak job prospects for youth in occupied Palestine

Palestinian college graduates in the occupied Palestinian territories are confronting a reality that flies in the face of conventional wisdom.

Their chances of finding a job are markedly worse than their peers who have not completed higher education and it is causing frustration for a generation of well-educated Palestinians.

The Palestinian minister of education worries that, with the Israeli occupation limiting opportunities, young Palestinians are not being guided towards what jobs, mostly vocational, are available.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from the occupied West Bank.