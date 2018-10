One of the youngest democracies in the world, Bhutan has chosen a new government in the third election since 2008, the year voters first got to decide who leads their country.

The DNT party won a narrow victory over its main rival in the National Assembly, the DPT.

The once-secretive mountain kingdom was largely cut off from the outside world until the 1960s and only allowed television in the 1990s.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker has more from Paro.