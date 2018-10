Government leaders in Australia are under pressure to remove child refugees, many of whom are mentally ill, from a remote island in the Pacific Ocean.

Doctors have made a video to highlight their concerns about conditions on the island of Nauru.

The Australian government has held refugees in off-shore prison camps for years, despite significant opposition.

But campaigners say recent election results show momentum is growing to end the policy.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.