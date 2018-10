Argentines are flocking venues dotted around Buenos Aires to watch the events of the Youth Olympics.

Thirty-two sports have been on show, including fencing, wrestling, sport climbing and break dancing - all played in Argentina but overshadowed by football in the land that produced Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires at some of the sports hoping this event can provide a long-term boost to a variety of sports.