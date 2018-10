Russia plans to test missiles off Norway this week in an area where NATO is carrying out its biggest military exercises since the end of the Cold War.

More than 50,000 military personnel from 31 nations are taking part in the NATO war games.

The two-week show of strength is intended to project western readiness to deter Russian aggression.

Moscow has called the action provocative.

Al Jazeera's Alex Gatopoulos reports from Byneset, Norway.