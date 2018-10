Al Jazeera has been given access to a yet-to-be-released report by a panel of UN experts.

It shows the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is violating sanctions imposed in Somalia and Eritrea.

The report highlights the continued illegal construction of an Emirati base in Somaliland's coastal city of Berbera, as well as the seizure of weapons and military equipment coming through Yemen.

Al Jazeera's Imran Khan has more.