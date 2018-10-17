Afghan election candidate killed in Taliban attack

An Afghan election candidate was among four people killed by a bomb planted under his desk chair in the southern province of Helmand, officials said, with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack.

Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday's parliamentary polls was killed in his office on Wednesday in the Lashkar Gah city, a senior government official said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, said another seven people were wounded.

"A bomb was placed below Qahraman's chair in his campaign office. We are investigating the incident," Zwak said.

Seven people were injured in the blast.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack hours after they released a statement warning teachers and students not to participate in the parliamentary elections due on October 20, and not to allow schools to be used as polling centres.

Qahraman is the 10th candidate to be killed in the past two months. Another two have been abducted and four others were wounded by armed groups.

Twenty-two people were killed at an election rally in northeast Takhar province last week.

The Taliban armed group has called for the boycott of the elections.

"People who are trying to help in holding this process successfully by providing security should be targeted and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention and failure [of the election]," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid earlier said in the statement.

Dozens of Afghan police were killed or wounded in heavy fighting in northern and central provinces overnight on Tuesday, just days before parliamentary elections which the Taliban have promised to disrupt.

Helmand, bordering Pakistan, has long been one of the strongholds of the Taliban group, which has been waging an armed rebellion since they were removed from power in Afghanistan by US-led forces in 2001.