Researchers are warning teachers and clinicians are mistaking immaturity in the classroom for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

A global study shows the youngest children in a classroom are often compared with their older and more mature classmates and that is leading to overdiagnosis in the younger students.

The lead author of the study worries that an ADHD misdiagnosis can blind clinicians to other roots causes of problems.

Al Jazeera's Mereana Hond has more.