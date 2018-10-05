5 dead, dozens wounded after train cars derail in Uttar Pradesh

An express train partially derailed in northern India killing at least five passengers and leaving dozens injured, police said.

Director general of police in Uttar Pradesh state, OP Singh, said rescuers responded to the scene where the train's engine and five cars derailed about 5:30 am local time (24:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

The derailment occurred at a railway station in Rae Bareli, 80km southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 35 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals. Nine people are reported to be in serious condition, Singh said.

Several passengers are feared trapped and emergency teams are currently at the accident site. All up and down lines on the route have been blocked.

#NDRF Team left to near Harchandpur Rly Station, Raibareilly, UP in connection with 01 Train derailment train No.14003, New Farakka Express — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) October 10, 2018

The train was expected to reach New Delhi a little after 2:30pm today (10:00 GMT), according to local reports.

The derailment occurred when the train was entering the station zone, but the cause was not clear.

Train crashes are all too common in India after decades of poor investment and rising demand.

The state-run railway system operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries some 23 million passengers every day.