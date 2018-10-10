$10 and a pack of lies: Buying votes from Brazil's poor

Northeastern Brazil is a magnet for politicians seeking election because it has a large population, lack of infrastructure and extreme levels of poverty.

But locals say that the politicians are not coming to help - they are coming to buy votes where they are cheapest and keeping people poor, illiterate and desperate makes them easier to manipulate.

Brazil is suffering from a severe recession, but for many in the slums, the poverty and lack of basic services have lasted for generations.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from the state of Alagoas.