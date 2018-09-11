Zimbabwe cholera outbreak: State of emergency declared

A cholera emergency has been declared in Zimbabwe's capital after 20 people died from the disease.

It has led to many fearing a repeat of the outbreak that killed thousands in 2008.

The government is saying that it is doing what it can, but say it is hindered by the current economic crisis. The opposition blames the lack of resources on decades of corruption and mismanagement.

Whatever the cause, Zimbabweans cannot be sure how long it is going to take to contain this latest outbreak.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.