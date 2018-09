Zimbabwe's government has banned all public gatherings and ordered food vendors off the streets of the capital as it battles a cholera outbreak.

The disease has already left at least 30 dead so far.

But not everyone supports the controversial move. Many food vendors are barely making ends meet and say the prohibition of their livelihood distracts from the real cause of the outbreak - dilapidated water and sanitation facilities.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.