Yemen's Houthi rebels say 15 civilians have been killed in Saudi-Emirati-led coalition air raids in the port city of Hodeidah.

Fighting has escalated recently as the coalition tries to take Hodeidah from the rebels.

The UN is hoping to bring some peace and dialogue to the war-torn country, as aid agencies warn of impending humanitarian catastrophes.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons report from Djibouti.