Xi, Putin meet as Russia kicks off biggest ever war games

Russia's President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

The meeting, in which the leaders discussed the "development of Russia-Chinese relations", came as Russia began its largest military drills with hundreds of thousands of Russian troops taking part along with Chinese soldiers.

Putin said Moscow has a "trusting relationship" with Beijing "in politics, security and defence", while Xi said both countries would continue to "make joint efforts to … push the China-Russia relationship up to a new height".

The three day meeting in Vladivostok brings together the leaders of Russia, China, Japan and South Korea, as well five thousand delegates from 60 countries.

It is the two leaders' third meeting and comes amid an escalating US-China trade war and US-led sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from Vladivostok, said there was "good strategic sense in Russia seeking closer ties with China".

"They are both Eurasian neighbours who share a border. China has a vast economy that it needs to keep fed with resources and Russia has lots of natural resources," he said.

'A message to the West'

The Vostok 2018 military drills, which kicked off in far eastern Russia and on the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, also "gives Russia and China valuable experience at working together," he said.

"Now, the Chinese commitment isn't huge – about 3,200 troops and 30 aircraft, but it does perhaps show them they can work together and at some point integrate weapons systems and command structures."

China's participating in the drills sent a message to the West as well, said our correspondent.

"If there was a future conflict with the US, it shows that perhaps Russia and China might fight alongside each other," he said.

The war games involves more than 300,000 troops, 1,000 aircraft, up to 36,000 tanks and other vehicles, and 80 warships and support vessels, according to Russia's defence ministry.

It also released video footage of military vehicles, planes, helicopters and ships getting into position for the initial stage of the drills.

Wednesday will see games featuring anti-aircraft technology, while the main event will be on Thursday.

The Russian army has compared the show of force to the USSR's 1981 war games that saw between 100,000 and 150,000 Warsaw Pact soldiers take part in "Zapad-81" (West-81) - the largest military exercises of the Soviet era.

But Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said these exercises are even larger, with 300,000 soldiers at sea and on the ground, 36,000 military vehicles, 1,000 planes and 80 warships taking part in the drills.

"Imagine 36,000 military vehicles moving at the same time: tanks, armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles - and all of this, of course, in conditions as close to a combat situation as possible," Shoigu said.

The drills have been condemned by NATO as a rehearsal for "large-scale conflict".