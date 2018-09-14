US: Pains of the financial crisis still felt 10 years on

Saturday will have been a decade since the collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank triggered a global recession.

While the crisis played out on Wall Street and in government ministries, its roots lay in small towns and cities across the US, where families pursuing the so-called "American Dream" of home ownership fell victim to unscrupulous banks and predatory lending schemes.

While Wall Street and the banks may have recovered, many Americans are finding their road to recovery longer and more difficult.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Perris, California.