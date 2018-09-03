UN: 11 million people in urgent need in Lake Chad region

Thousands of displaced people have returned to their villages in in northeastern Nigeria.

But it's still too dangerous to go out to farm because of fear of attacks by Boko Haram fighters.

The UN says 11 million people need urgent assistance in the Lake Chad region, most of them in Nigeria's northeast.

Hundreds have already died because of food shortages in the last three years and emergency workers and the displaced worry that donor fatigue may mean they will not get the life-saving help they need.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from the Nigerian city of Maiduguri.