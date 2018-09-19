Typhoon Mangkhut: Illegal mining linked to landslides

Environmental activists have blamed mining operations for landslides that have reportedly killed dozens of people in the northern Philippines following a powerful typhoon at the weekend.

by

    A grim wait for dozens of people still missing continues, after super Typhoon Mangkhut tore through the Philippines burying dozens of people under a massive landslide.

    At least 81 people have been killed and the death toll continues to rise.

    Recovery operations are underway but they are proving extremely difficult, especially in a region where infrastructure has always been a major challenge.

    Decades of unrestrained mining has made many areas of this mountain-range precarious and dangerous, leading environmental activists blaming the illegal mining for the landslides.

    Al Jazeera's Jamela Alingogan reports from Itogon, decades of unrestrained mining has made these tragedies all too common.

