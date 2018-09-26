Trump’s UNGA speech: An embarrassment?

US president’s controversial attacks and praises have been under spotlight of General Assembly meeting.

    World leaders have descended on New York to take part in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    The Iran nuclear deal, a response to the Rohingya crisis, and the future of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) are some of the issues expected to take centre stage at this year's gathering.

    On Tuesday, the first batch of leaders addressed the assembly - US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and France's President Emmanuel Macron among them.

    US President Donald Trump used his speech to target long-time US allies like Germany.

    Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from New York on that - and on who he praised.

