Trump at UNGA: US rejects globalism, embraces patriotism

This day began with the UN secretary-general talking of a lack of trust and a need for more global unity and US President Donald Trump going in the opposite direction with a call for stronger individual sovereignty.

World leaders are having their say at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Many were watching for US President Donald Trump, who got through a wide range of topics during his 34 minutes. One of the key themes of Trump's speech was what he called "principled realism" and a need for stronger patriotism. The speech included laudatory remarks for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and condemnation for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the UN.