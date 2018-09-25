Trump at UNGA: US rejects globalism, embraces patriotism

Donald Trump talks of a 'horrible' regime in Iran, says OPEC is ripping off the world and the need for powerful sovereignty and patriotism.

    This day began with the UN secretary-general talking of a lack of trust and a need for more global unity and US President Donald Trump going in the opposite direction with a call for stronger individual sovereignty.

    World leaders are having their say at the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Many were watching for US President Donald Trump, who got through a wide range of topics during his 34 minutes. One of the key themes of Trump's speech was what he called "principled realism" and a need for stronger patriotism. The speech included laudatory remarks for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and condemnation for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the UN.

