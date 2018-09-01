How much of a threat is the far-right in Germany? - Inside Story

Street protests after the killing of a German and foreigners are accused of his death.

by

    The city of Chemnitz, in the east German state of Saxony, has seen a series of violent anti-migrant protests.

    They began last Sunday after the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man…and the arrest of two suspects...asylum seekers from Iraq and Syria.

    The streets were briefly owned by far-right protesters who chanted Germany for Germans, reportedly gave Hitler salutes and chased anyone who looked foreign.

    Police struggled to keep control and fights continued the following day between far-right and left-wing demonstrators.

    The violence has raised concerns the city’s a neo-nazi stronghold… exposing divisions in German society about immigration.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed more than a million migrants into the country at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015.

    The biggest opposition party, the far-right Alternative for Germany, seized on what it saw as an open door policy, winning 92 parliamentary seats in last year’s elections.

    Is anti-migrant sentiment growing in Germany?

    Presnter: Hashem Ahelbarra

    Guests

    Philipp Sauter, Student Activist and anti-fasism campaigner ...

    Cynthia Miller-Idriss, Professor of Education Sociology at the American University

    Mona El Omari, political activist and community educator ...

