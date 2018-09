Testimonies from people infected with HIV and Hepatitis C from blood transfusions in Britain have been heard at an inquiry in London.

Thousands died in the 1970s and 80s after being treated with contaminated blood.

The inquiry will seek answers to how and why the infected blood was used, as well as to investigate claims of a government cover-up in the 1980s.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports.