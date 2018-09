In South Sudan, there is only one head surgeon who serves a population of 200,000 in the country's northeastern region

He is this year's winner of the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award.

It is given annually to those who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect refugees.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi travelled to the town of Bunj, where Dr Evan Atar Adaha provides health services to locals as well as refugees from Sudan's neighbouring Blue Nile State.