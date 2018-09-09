South Sudan: Several dead as passenger plane crashes in river

At least six killed after passenger plane travelling from the capital, Juba to the city of Yirol crashes into river.

    At least six people died in South Sudan when a small aircraft carrying passengers from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol crashed, a witness said.

    "We are still removing bodies from the water because the aircraft fell into a river," the witness told Reuters news agency. 

    "So far, in front of me there are six bodies recovered from the water." 

    Other reports said up to 17 people were killed in the crashed. 

    Officials said they are investigating the cause of Sunday's crash.

    "We have not yet established full details of the airline but what we know it is a 19-seater plane coming from Juba to Yirol this morning," Taban Abel Aguek, regional information minister for the Eastern Great Lakes state, told AFP news agency.

    "When it arrived the weather was so foggy and when it tried to land it crashed... Its so sad. Many people on board are feared dead. We are still establishing details," he added.

    Anglican Bishop of Yirol, Simon Adut, was confirmed among the dead, according to Abel.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations radio station Radio Miraya reported there were only three survivors, and posted a picture on its Twitter account of the twisted wreckage of the plane submerged in water.

    <

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.