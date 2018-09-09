South Sudan: Several dead as passenger plane crashes in river

At least six people died in South Sudan when a small aircraft carrying passengers from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol crashed, a witness said.

"We are still removing bodies from the water because the aircraft fell into a river," the witness told Reuters news agency.

"So far, in front of me there are six bodies recovered from the water."

Other reports said up to 17 people were killed in the crashed.

Officials said they are investigating the cause of Sunday's crash.

"We have not yet established full details of the airline but what we know it is a 19-seater plane coming from Juba to Yirol this morning," Taban Abel Aguek, regional information minister for the Eastern Great Lakes state, told AFP news agency.



"When it arrived the weather was so foggy and when it tried to land it crashed... Its so sad. Many people on board are feared dead. We are still establishing details," he added.

Anglican Bishop of Yirol, Simon Adut, was confirmed among the dead, according to Abel.

Meanwhile, the United Nations radio station Radio Miraya reported there were only three survivors, and posted a picture on its Twitter account of the twisted wreckage of the plane submerged in water.