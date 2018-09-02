Show jumping in Gaza: Riding brings hope

Competition, discipline and a love of animals is giving some young Palestinians cause to hope

by

    For more than 10 years, the headlines coming out of Gaza have been relentlessly grim: three wars, a worsening humanitarian crisis, and political division - all playing out under the restrictive Israeli siege.

    But there are pockets of normal life where people, especially children can escape the chaos.

    All around the world, this is a sport that carries connotations of elitism and wealth but in Gaza, the contrast between show jumping and the realities of life for so many is particularly stark.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza.

