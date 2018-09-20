US: Shooting in Maryland leaves 4 dead, including suspect

A woman killed three people at a warehouse in northeast Maryland before taking her own life, police said on Thursday.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters on Thursday that police responded to the shooting at about 9:06 local time (13:06 GMT) at a Rite Aid distribution centre in the town of Aberdeen, which is about 56km north of Baltimore.
Gahler said there was no longer a threat at the site and an investigation was under way.
The sheriff's office identified the suspected assailant as a 26-year-old woman. Gahler said investigators have not yet determined a motive, but a law enforcement source told Reuters news agency the shooting was believed to be have been sparked by a work-related grievance.
In a tweet, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.
|Maryland state police block the road that connects the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, in Harford County [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]
Thursday's shooting comes less than 24 hours after police said three individuals were wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a crowded courtroom in southwestern Pennsylvania. The suspect, Patrick Dowdell, was shot and killed by police.
Also on Wednesday, at least four people were wounded when a software worker shot his fellow employees at a business near Madison, Wisconsin, officials said. The suspect, who police identified as 43-year-old Anthony Tong, died after being shot by police responding to the incident. Three people remain in serious condition.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies