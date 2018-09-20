US: Shooting in Maryland leaves 4 dead, including suspect

Incident comes a day after separate shootings at a Wisconsin workplace and outside a Pennsylvania courthouse.

    Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]
    Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

    A woman killed three people at a warehouse in northeast Maryland before taking her own life, police said on Thursday. 

    Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters on Thursday that police responded to the shooting at about 9:06 local time (13:06 GMT) at a Rite Aid distribution centre in the town of Aberdeen, which is about 56km north of Baltimore. 

    Gahler said there was no longer a threat at the site and an investigation was under way. 

    The sheriff's office identified the suspected assailant as a 26-year-old woman. Gahler said investigators have not yet determined a motive, but a law enforcement source told Reuters news agency the shooting was believed to be have been sparked by a work-related grievance. 

    In a tweet, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

    Maryland state police block the road that connects the industrial business park, where several people had been shot, in Harford County [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

    Thursday's shooting comes less than 24 hours after police said three individuals were wounded when a gunman opened fire outside a crowded courtroom in southwestern Pennsylvania. The suspect, Patrick Dowdell, was shot and killed by police. 

    Also on Wednesday, at least four people were wounded when a software worker shot his fellow employees at a business near Madison, Wisconsin, officials said. The suspect, who police identified as 43-year-old Anthony Tong, died after being shot by police responding to the incident. Three people remain in serious condition. 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

    Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

    About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.