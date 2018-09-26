Qatar's emir says blockade has damaged the GCC's reputation

Leaders from the Middle East have been speaking in New York at the UN General Assembly, trying to draw the world's attention to problems affecting their region.

The GCC crisis, the wars in Syria and Yemen and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were among the issues raised.

Qatar's leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said the blockade on Qatar has harmed the reputation of the GCC countries and the ensuing paralysis has reflected negatively on the Council's aspired role towards regional and global issues.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from the UN.