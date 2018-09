A temporary ban on quarrying has been imposed in the Philippines following two major landslide disasters in the past week.

The latest killed at least 45 villagers when dozens of homes were buried when a mountainside collapsed on the island of Cebu.

Villagers say their warnings about a nearby stone quarry were ignored and they want to know why the government failed to protect them from this calamity.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from the island of Cebu.