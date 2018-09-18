Two Palestinians killed in Israeli air attack in Gaza

Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air attack near the fence between Gaza and Israel in the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

The two men, who were later identified as Ibrahim al-Najjar and Mohammed Khidr, were taken to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after their bodies were discovered on Monday night by Red Crescent medics.

In a statement, the Israeli army said they targeted a group of "terrorists" who were seen near the fence acting in a "suspicious" way.

"An [Israeli] aircraft attacked terrorists who approached the fence in the southern Gaza Strip in a suspicious manner and planted a suspicious object along it," the Israeli military said.

According to the health ministry, at least 26 Palestinians were shot during protests on Monday.

Palestinians have been protesting along the fence east of the Gaza Strip on a weekly basis since March, calling for their right of return and an end to the 11-year Israeli blockade. At least 170 Palestinians have been killed in the protests since, with 18,000 others wounded, according to the health ministry.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Mohammed al-Rimawi died early on Tuesday morning after he was beaten during his arrest by the Israel army, according to Maan news agency.

Maan reported Rimawi's brother Bashir as saying that around 40 soldiers had raided the family home in Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah, and severely assaulted Mohammed, who was dragged outside unconscious.

A short while later, the Israeli army informed the Palestinian security coordination office of his death, who relayed the news to the Rimawi family.