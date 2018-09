Leaders from Pacific island countries are meeting in the tiny island nation of Nauru to discuss common issues.

But their forum began with a fight over a lack of media access to the event and the detention by police of one of the few journalists allowed in Nauru.

Nauru is one of two islands where Australia has imprisoned refugees to prevent them from reaching the mainland.

Nauru's government does not want the media talking to them.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.