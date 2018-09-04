Outrage over fire at Brazil national museum

Police in Brazil has fired tear gas at protesters outside the national museum who were demanding to see the damage caused by a massive fire that destroyed thousands of years of history.

The 200-year-old building in Rio de Janeiro held 20 million items from around the world dating back thousands of years.

Brazil's president has promised to rebuild the museum, but politicians and museum staff blame sharp budget cuts and say this tragedy could have been prevented.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman has more.