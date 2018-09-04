Outrage over fire at Brazil national museum

Cause of blaze that destroyed major artefacts still unknown, but politicians and museum staff blame sharp budget cuts and say this tragedy could have been prevented.

by

    Police in Brazil has fired tear gas at protesters outside the national museum who were demanding to see the damage caused by a massive fire that destroyed thousands of years of history.

    The 200-year-old building in Rio de Janeiro held 20 million items from around the world dating back thousands of years.

    Brazil's president has promised to rebuild the museum, but politicians and museum staff blame sharp budget cuts and say this tragedy could have been prevented.

    Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.