North Korea marks 70th anniversary of nation’s founding

Celebrations have been continuing in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's founding. Tens of thousands have been taking part in the "Arirang Mass Games" - an event that showcases North Korea's achievements, while at the same time, pulling in much-needed tourism revenue.

International sanctions still prevent a great deal of trade, but tourists face fewer restrictions and China is allowing record numbers to visit North Korea.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea’s capital.