Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams in dramatic US Open final upset

Naomi Osaka has defeated Serena Williams in the US Open women's final to win her first Grand Slam title.

The 20-year-old Japanese-Haitian, who had dropped just one set en route to Saturday's final, prevailed 6-2, 6-4 in a dramatic match.

Osaka's triumph prevented Williams, 36, from capturing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

With Osaka in control of the match, Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos when he handed her game penalty for a string of bad behaviour, including an illegal court-coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

"You owe me an apology," the US superstar said, arguing about the coaching violation. "I have never cheated in my life!"

The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set and she kept her cool to pull off a historic win.