Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams in dramatic US Open final upset

Twenty-year-old prevails 6-2, 6-4 in dramatic match during which the US superstar argued with tournament officials.

    Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title [Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]
    Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title [Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]

    Naomi Osaka has defeated Serena Williams in the US Open women's final to win her first Grand Slam title.

    The 20-year-old Japanese-Haitian, who had dropped just one set en route to Saturday's final, prevailed 6-2, 6-4 in a dramatic match.

    Osaka's triumph prevented Williams, 36, from capturing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

    With Osaka in control of the match, Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos when he handed her game penalty for a string of bad behaviour, including an illegal court-coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

    "You owe me an apology," the US superstar said, arguing about the coaching violation. "I have never cheated in my life!"

    The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set and she kept her cool to pull off a historic win.

    Serena Williams argued with tournament officials [Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.