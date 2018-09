Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have reached a settlement over fraud charges.

Under the deal Musk will remain CEO, pay a 20 million dollar fine and step down as chairman of the company.

The SEC also imposed a $20m fine on Tesla.

Musk is accused of misleading investors after tweeting that he'd secured funding to take the electric carmaker private last month.

Al jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.