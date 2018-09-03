US midterm elections: A surge in women vying for office

Labor Day Monday is the unofficial start of heavy campaigning and many of the record numbers of female candidates are running against, or on, President Trump's relatively short time in office.

    US President Donald Trump is weeks away from his first major electoral test since winning the White House.

    Voters will go to the polls in November to decide which political party controls Congress for the next two years.

    The country has seen a significant uptick in the number of female candidates running for office, often attributed to Donald Trump's policies and rhetoric. But not all of the women contending for elected positions are opposed to the president.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett travelled to the US state of Michigan to gauge female opposition and support for Trump as campaigning intensifies.

