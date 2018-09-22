Michael Moore compares Donald Trump to Hitler in his new film

Michael Moore's new film, Fahrenheit 11/9, follows his typical scattergun approach, examining everything from school shootings to the toxic water in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, to make his case against US President Donald Trump.

However, in its most controversial moment, US documentary maker compares Donald Trump's rise to that of Hitler's - a comparison that is certain to be polarising in the United States.

Fahrenheit 11/9 is Moore's sequel to his previous controversial film, Fahrenheit 9/11, about George W Bush.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.