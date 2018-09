People are still picking up the pieces of their lives one year after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake devastated urban and rural areas of Mexico.

More than 300 people were killed, and some survivors are still living in makeshift shacks, tents or shelters.

The rescue efforts on that day relied heavily on voluntary support.

We followed one man who was on the front line.

Eduardo Acevedo is a volunteer rescuer with the Topos International Rescue Brigade, here is his story in his own words.