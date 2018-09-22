Maldives police seize opposition headquarters on eve of election

Male, Maldives - Maldives police seized the opposition's campaign headquarters as thousands rallied on the streets of the capital on the eve of a presidential election billed as a test for democracy on the Muslim island nation.

Special operations police blocked the entrance to the opposition offices in Male on Saturday evening, citing an investigation into "bribery and influencing votes", said Hisaan Hussein, an opposition lawyer.

"They are not allowing anyone into the building. This is all a desperate attempt to disrupt tomorrow's vote," she told Al Jazeera from the scene.

At the time of the raid, the office was closed as opposition officials were attending a march to mark the final day of campaigning, Hisaan said.

"They do not have a court order, but seem confident of obtaining one."

The police, in a post on Twitter, said its officers were active at the site "to bring a stop to unlawful activities" there.

They were not responding to calls for comment.

Sunday's election is taking place amid a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent and mounting fears of vote rigging. Polling stations are set to open at 8am local time (03:00 GMT).

President Abdulla Yameen is seeking re-election after a first five-year term marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses.

Ticking clock

Yameen is contesting against Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, fielded by an opposition coalition of four parties, whose leaders are either in jail or exile.

"The clock is ticking. Our hearts are pounding," Yameen told cheering crowds gathered at the base of the country's first bridge, built by Chinese loans and opened just last month.

The choice in Sunday's poll was between Islam and "infidelity", said the president, who is running on a platform of economic development and defence of faith and sovereignty.

The opposition, backed by "Christian priests", were looking to undermine the Maldives' Sunni Muslim faith, he alleged, and warned: "Don't try to play with our nation, and our youth. Don't try to change our thought. Don't try to pollute our blood."

Malsa Shareef, a 21-year old student, said she supported Yameen because of his economic record, which includes a new runway at the main international airport and dozens of new resort openings in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

"He has strengthened the Maldives' economy and improved our standing on the international stage," the first time voter said, adding: "I want someone who takes Maldives into the 21st century."

In the days leading up to the vote, Yameen has pledged to provide flats for all Maldivians, and waived fines on housing loans, utility bills, and traffic violations. He has also freed hundreds of prisoners, in a move the opposition has described as a "desperate attempt" to influence the vote.

'Subdued into silence'

On the other side of the island, Solih said Sunday's vote was "the last chance" to restore democracy in the Maldives.

"A majority of the Maldivian people have been deprived of basic services," he said, addressing a crowd of thousands waving yellow flags and green balloons.

Yameen "has made it an offence to speak the truth, and jailed scores unjustly".

He pledged to restore civil and political rights and release jailed dissidents, which include Yameen's half-brother, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who was jailed in February after he joined hands with the opposition in a bid to oust the president.

Opposition supporters say they do not expect the poll to be free or fair, but are determined to cast their votes.

"More than 70 percent of the country is against Yameen. We will win," said Ahmed Sobah. "That's because of corruption and the jailing of nearly everyone who opposes him."

Meanwhile, observers say they do not expect the poll to be free or fair.

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), in a statement on Saturday, said the "political environment in the country is heavily tipped in favour of the ruling party, as critical media are being subdued into silence, and opposition figures sentenced to jail terms or forced into exile for politically motivated charges".

The election commission, chaired by a key ally of Yameen, has enforced new vote-counting rules that threaten "the sanctity of the ballot", the group said.

Observers from ANFREL and dozens of foreign journalists who sought to monitor the election were denied visas to enter the country.

Ahmed Shareef, president of the election commission, assured reporters in Male the vote will be fair as the national electoral body has "facilitated all requests by the opposition candidate".

The European Union and the United States have expressed concern over the vote, and threatened sanctions against rights violaters.

Isha Afeef reported from Male. Zaheena Rasheed reported and wrote from Colombo