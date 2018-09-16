London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls for second referendum on Brexit

In an editorial for the Observer newspaper, the Labour Party politician said Brexit would cause job losses.

    Sadiq Khan met with Jean Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission [File: Olivier Hoslet/AP Photo]
    Sadiq Khan met with Jean Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission [File: Olivier Hoslet/AP Photo]

    London's Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for a fresh referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, warning that leaving the bloc could lead to job losses and worsened economic prospects.

    In an editorial published in the Observer newspaper, Khan slammed the British government for its handling of negotiations with the EU.

    "At every stage, [Prime Minister Theresa May's] government has looked unprepared and out of its depth, resulting in a litany of wrong turns," Khan wrote, before criticising his predecessor as London mayor, Boris Johnson, for prioritising his political ambitions. 
    WATCH: UK to release plan on avoiding economic collapse without Brexit deal (2:43)

    "It seems the debate has become more about Boris Johnson's political ambitions than what's good for the country."

    The United Kingdom has until March 2019 to secure a deal with the EU over the terms of its exit from the organisation, known as Brexit, but Prime Minister Theresa May only agreed to a unified negotiating platform with her cabinet in July.

    That has led to worries that Britain is heading for a 'no-deal Brexit' that would see the country revert to World Trade Organisation rules on trade and force it to pay tariffs on goods imported from the EU.

    Critics of Brexit warn that failure to reach an agreement would result in mass job losses as costs increase and see businesses shift their operations to the EU.

    The British government has already admitted to stockpiling medicines in case the country leaves the EU without a deal.

    Anti-Brexit feeling

    Khan said that the scenarios for the British exit from the EU were "a million miles from what was promised during the referendum campaign" in 2016.

    "I don't believe it's the will of the people to face either a bad deal or, worse, no deal. That wasn't on the table during the campaign.

    "People didn't vote to leave the EU to make themselves poorer, to watch their businesses suffer, to have NHS wards understaffed, to see the police preparing for civil unrest or for national security to be put at risk if our cooperation with the EU in the fight against terrorism is weakened," Khan said.

    The comments by the London mayor come amid rising political pressure on both the government and the opposition Labour Party to call for a second referendum.

    Both parties are divided on the issue and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has so far resisted pressure from within his party and from trade unions to publicly call for a new vote.

    May's ruling Conservatives are divided between those who support a 'soft' approach to leaving the EU, those who wish to remain in the bloc, and others who want a complete separation from the organisation.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

    Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

    About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.