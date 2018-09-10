Libya: National Oil Corporation's Tripoli offices under attack

Armed men have stormed the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, where a blast and gunfire were heard, according to officials and witnesses.

Six gunmen attacked the building on Monday, Interior Minister Brigadier General Abdul Salam Ashour told the Associated Press news agency, and have taken several people hostage.

"Our forces will go in and rescue the hostages," Ashour said.

At least one explosion rocked the building soon after the gunmen went in, starting a fire that swiftly spread through the lower floors, according to the officials.

Photos posted on social media show firefighters trying to evacuate people from the building's top floors, and wounded people being carried away from the scene.

طرابلس

رماية وتصاعد دخان من داخل المؤسسة الوطنية للنفظ pic.twitter.com/wTaUFw8Vnv — Wagak Original (@wagak_original) September 10, 2018

Exclusive photos for #Alnabaa showing firefighters at #Tripoli's #NOC building trying to evacuate employees from top floors #Libya pic.twitter.com/GQcKuRTfke — Alnabaa TV Channel (@ALNABAA_EN) September 10, 2018

صور ||

من داخل مقر المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط في الظهرة بالعاصمة الليبية طرابلس بعد الهجوم الإرهابي. #ليبيا pic.twitter.com/kw1cvYZuku — صحيفة الشاهد (@LyWitness) September 10, 2018

The head of the company, Mustafa Sanallah, told a Libyan television channel that explosions and an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the building's security guards have caused an unspecified number of deaths and injuries.

"The building was heavily damaged due to the fire. Smoke is everywhere," Sanallah said. "The gunmen attacked the lower floors with random shooting and explosions. It's a very violent attack."

Ahmed Ben Salem, a spokesperson for al-Redaa, an armed group that operates as Tripoli's police force, said the security forces were looking for the gunmen, but their "priority is to evacuate the civilians stuck inside".

An NOC staff who said he jumped out of a window to flee told Reuters that "several people were shot" during the attack.

No group has so far claimed the attack.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Tripoli, said there was a "state of panic" following the attack.

The special forces say their people have managed to get into the building and rescue many employees," he said.

"The masked men were armed with automatic rifles and stormed the main gate of the building. They shot at the security guards and used hand grenades," he said, citing security officials.

The attack on Monday came less than a week after a fragile truce suspended fierce clashes between rival armed groups in Tripoli, the latest eruption of violence in Libya, which has been in turmoil since a 2011 uprising.

In May, fighters affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group claimed a deadly attack on the national election commission offices in Tripoli.

The group had also claimed an attack in 2015 on the Corinthia hotel, a landmark location in Tripoli.