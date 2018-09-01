Lana Del Rey cancels Israel concert following backlash

US singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled an appearance at a music festival in Israel next week following a backlash from fans and activists.

The surprise decision by Del Rey on Friday followed a campaign by pro-Palestinian groups calling for a cultural boycott of Israel over its occupation of Palestine.

Along with the pro-Palestinian group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP,) the Palestinian Campaign for the Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) had launched a petition urging Del Rey to pull out of the show, saying her performance would "cover up gross violations of human rights".

The petition received 14,500 signatures.

"It's important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally," said Del Ray, who had been scheduled to perform at Meteor festival a September festival in northern Israel.



"Unfortunately it hasn't been possible to line up both visits with such short notice."

The PACBI welcomed the singer's announcement.

Thank you @LanaDelRey for your principled decision to withdraw from Israel's Meteor Festival.



Palestinians hope to hear you play when Israel's occupation and apartheid end.



We urge all participating artists in the festival to respect our nonviolent picket line. https://t.co/8T4iMunqhd — PACBI (@PACBI) August 31, 2018

PACBI is part of the wider Boycott, Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Established in 2005, BDS is a Palestinian-led international movement that calls for a boycott of Israeli goods, divestment from Israeli companies and governmental sanctions on the country in order to pressure the Israeli state to prevent human rights abuses against Palestinians.

The movement has been cited as a national security threat by the Israeli government.

In January, Israel published a list of BDS-supporting organisations whose members would be banned from entering the country.

We're proud to support @PACBI and stand with BDS activists worldwide in thanking @LanaDelRey for choosing equality over apartheid – and canceling her performance at the Meteor Festival in Israel. We invite others to cancel as well. Choose Freedom. #BDS Yes. @BDSmovement pic.twitter.com/fmdcsP8h2R — JewishVoiceForPeace (@jvplive) August 31, 2018

Del Rey previously defended her decision to perform in Israel, saying "music is universal and should be used to bring us together", stressing her show would not be "a political statement or a commitment to the politics there".

In response to the cancellation, the festival organisers said: "We do appreciate her for choosing Meteor to help her score some press attention."

In 2014, Del Rey also cancelled a performance scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv due to the war in Gaza.

In December 2017, New Zealand singer Lorde cancelled a performance in Israel after sustained pressure from pro-Palestinian activists and fans.